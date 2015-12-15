56 families receive new apartments on the eve of Independence Day in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - 56 families in Karaganda city will move into a new block of apartments on the threshold of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"It has become a good tradition to celebrate the Independence Day by commissioning new housing," akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov said while presenting the families with keys to their new apartments on Tuesday. He stressed that more than 272,000 sq.m. of housing have been commissioned and over 1,000 families received new apartments over the past 11 months. On a side note, Karaganda region authorities plan to commission 307,500 sq.m. of housing by yearend.