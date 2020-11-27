563 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 563 people in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

12 beat the novel infection in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 8 in Almaty region, 10 in Atyrau region, 198 in East Kazakhstan, 54 in West Kazakhstan, 22 in Karaganda region, 37 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 48 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 156 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recoveries to 115,384.