568 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 568 have beaten the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 77. Akmola region follows with 73 daily recoveries. 70 more have defeated the COVID-19 virus in Almaty region as well as in West Kazakhstan region.

46 fresh recoveries have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city as well as in Kostanay region, 44 in Karaganda region, 43 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan region, 29 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, and 4 in Turkestan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 201,750.