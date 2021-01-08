  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    57 more Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 last week, total at 2,319

    16:50, 08 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 57 more coronavirus deaths between December 28 and January 3, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    2 died in Kazakh capital, 9 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region,7 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s death toll to 2,319.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!