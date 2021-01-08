57 more Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 last week, total at 2,319

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 57 more coronavirus deaths between December 28 and January 3, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

2 died in Kazakh capital, 9 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region,7 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s death toll to 2,319.