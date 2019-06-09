570 Kazakhstanis vote for new President in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Observer of the presidential election at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow Yevgeniya Verbitskaya commended high voters' turnout at the polling station, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Voters are pretty active. There were even queues at the polling station. So far there have been no complaints about the procedure of election. I would like to praise high level of organization at the polling station at the Embassy," she told the Kazinform correspondent.



As of 13:00 pm Moscow time, 570 voters have cast their votes at the polling station at the Embassy.