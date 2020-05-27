58 COVID-19 patients in grave condition – Kazakh Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 58 coronavirus infected patients are in grave condition, says Minister of Healthcare Elzhan Birtanov, Kazinform reports.

During a press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Tuesday, Minister Birtanov revealed over 9,300 cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in Kazakhstan.

«Over half of them – 4,613 – have already been discharged after full recovery. Unfortunately, 37 patients have passed away due to COVID-19. 4,653 patients, including 355 children, continue their treatment,» he said.

The Healthcare Minister noted that 85% of patients had a mild form of the novel virus or had no symptoms of the virus at all.

He also added that 1.5% or 58 patients are in grave condition.

According to Birtanov, over the past two weeks some 3,500 new cases of the COVID-19 have been detected.