  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    58 COVID-19 patients in grave condition – Kazakh Health Minister

    10:57, 27 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 58 coronavirus infected patients are in grave condition, says Minister of Healthcare Elzhan Birtanov, Kazinform reports.

    During a press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Tuesday, Minister Birtanov revealed over 9,300 cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in Kazakhstan.

    «Over half of them – 4,613 – have already been discharged after full recovery. Unfortunately, 37 patients have passed away due to COVID-19. 4,653 patients, including 355 children, continue their treatment,» he said.

    The Healthcare Minister noted that 85% of patients had a mild form of the novel virus or had no symptoms of the virus at all.

    He also added that 1.5% or 58 patients are in grave condition.

    According to Birtanov, over the past two weeks some 3,500 new cases of the COVID-19 have been detected.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!