  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    58 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

    14:14, 13 October 2020
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 58 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection in the period from September 1 to October 11 in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the goods and services quality and safety management office of the region.

    According to the office, of 58 schoolchildren, 34 have attended reduced classes at schools, and 24 others have studied at home. 11 infections have been spotted in Altai district, 10 – in Glubokovsk district, 11 – in Ridder city, 7 – in Semey city, 8 – in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, 5 – in Kokpektinsk district, 2 –in Shemonaikhinsk district, 1 – in Kurchumsk and Katon-Karagay districts each, and 2 in Kurchatov city.

    Notably, 2,927 people, including 77 children, are under coronavirus treatment across the country.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!