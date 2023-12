585 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19, total at 93,990

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 585 coronavirus-positive people recovered in Kazakhstan for the past day, coronavirus2020.kz.reads.

80 people recovered in Kazakh capital, 54 in Almaty, 40 in Shymkent, 10 in Aktobe region, 25 in Atyrau region, 90 in East Kazakhstan, 57 in West Kazakhstan, 74 in Karaganda region, 21 in Kostanay region, 37 in Kyzylorda region, 39 in Pavlodar region, 57 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region.

As a result 93,990 Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus infection so far.