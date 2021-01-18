588 arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 international flights arrived in the territory of Kazakhstan on January 17, 2021 from the UK, Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

Of 2,611 passengers of those flights, 2,023 had negative PCR tests. Of 2,611, 588 nationals of Kazakhstan had no PCR tests.

9 flights with 1,527 passengers on board (274 with no PCR tests) landed in Almaty city and 8 flights with 1,084 passengers on board (274 without PCR tests) landed in Nur-Sultan city.

The passengers without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results at quarantine facilities.

All 431 nationals of Kazakhstan who had arrived back home without PCR tests on January 16 tested negative for COVID-19.