59 students score over 100 points on Day 9 of UNT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 59 school leavers scored over 100 points on Day 9 of the Unified National Testing (UNT).

255 school leavers, including 204 - with the Kazakh language of instruction and 51 - with the Russian language of instruction, sat the test on June 9.



The average score was 88.5 points. 12 school leavers were unable to earn the threshold number of points - 50.



59 school leavers (or 23%) scored over 100 points.