5th Asian Games results: Kazakhstan 4th in overall medal tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games came to an end in the capital of Turkmenistan Ashgabat, Kazinform reports.

Team Kazakhstan collected 28 gold, 28 silver and 40 bronze medals at the event climbing to the 4th place in the overall medal standings.



The Turkmen athletes claimed the top spot of the medal tally with 245 medals (89 gold, 70 silver and 86 bronze). Coming in second was China with 42 gold, 32 silver and 23 bronze medals. Iran landed the third place earning 36 gold, 23 silver and 59 bronze medals.



The solemn closing ceremony of the 5th Asian Games was held Ashgabat on Wednesday. As a reminder, 150 athletes represented Kazakhstan at the Games.