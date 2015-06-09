5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions relevant in context of global challenges

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is really relevant in the context of global challenges, Ambassador, Chief of Cabinet of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Tariq Al-Ansari told.

"The UN appreciates the opportunity to participate in this truly important event and supports the Government of Kazakhstan within its efforts for promotion of peace and accord and striving to begin a dialogue of leaders of world and traditional religions. Besides, this meeting is especially critical taking into account the present challenges in the international arena," he noted.

According to him, the world sees the formation of a new ideological threat and tension regarding people's identity. Besides, activation of extremist movements is also a threat.

"We are glad to work with Kazakhstan on starting this important dialogue," Tariq Al-Ansari added.