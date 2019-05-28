5th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For first time ever the capital of Kazakhstan hosts the 5th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium themed Predict, Protect, Prevent, Kazinform reports.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, and Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Field Support, are taking part in the symposium at the invitation of the Kazakh Defense Minister.



The event is a platform to debate the pressing issues in further expanding of UN peace-building missions.



For this purpose Kazakhstan intends to put forward proposals on tools and innovations contributing to safer and more effective performance in peace building and ensuring security, the Defense Ministry said in a release.





The symposium will let foster close cooperation between all parties involved in peace efforts, attract think-tanks and research centers to peace activities to consider the experience of other countries and learn what groundbreaking ideas the UN member states suggest.



The event is a logical conclusion of the country's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and is called to contribute to promotion of future Kazakhstani peacemaking initiatives.







The International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposiums were held in in 2014 in Italy, in 2015 in Austria, in 2016 in South Korea and in 2018 in Germany.