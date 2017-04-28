5th Kazakhstan MMA championship kicks-off in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The two-day 5th Kazakhstan MMA Championship, organized by a newly formed Kazakhstan MMA Association, started at the Serik Sapiyev Boxing Center in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is the first time when new rules and regulations are being applied at this tournament.

This year 104 athletes from 12 regions of the country are competing for medals in 9 weight categories of the Championship.

It is also the first time in the history of Kazakh MMA when a women's bout will be held between Ayan Tursyn from Almaty and Elmira Serikbekova from East Kazakhstan region in up to 52.2 kg.

Following the results of the championship and training camps, a new Kazakhstan national team will be formed to represent the country at the upcoming IMMAF Asia and World championships in Singapore and Bahrain.