  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    5yo girl drowned in E Kazakhstan

    14:44, 19 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rescuers found the body of a little girl in the Bukhtarma dam lake, the Emergency Situations Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

    Today in the morning the rescuers recovered the body of the five-year-old girl who fell through the ice last night.

    The family of five crashed through the ice while driving in their car across the dam lake 10 km away from Algabas village in East Kazakhstan region. Driving is strictly prohibited there. Another two kids and their parents have survived, an official representative of the Emergency Situations Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!