6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes central Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake has struck Italy on Wednesday near the city of Perugia.

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Italy on Wednesday near the city of Perugia, the United States Geological Survey reported. Perugia is the capital of Umbria region in central Italy. The earthquake was felt in Rome.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or any damage.

​Italian Prime Minister's spokesman reported on Twitter that the country's government is in touch with civil protection agency.

According to the Richter scale, magnitude 6.0-6.9 quakes are considered strong and can cause moderate damage to even earthquake-resistant structures.

Source: Sputniknews.com

Photo: © Flickr/ Matt Katzenberger