    6.2- magnitude quake struck Afghanistan

    16:19, 21 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 6.2-magnitude quake occurred in 854 km in the territory of Afghanistan.

    As the National Seismological Stations Network told Kazinform, the quake was registered February 21 at 15:12:12 Almaty time in 854 km from Almaty, at a depth of 200 km. The energy class of the earthquake made 12.4 and MPV magnitude was 6.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.01° north latitude and 70.95° east longitude. No reports of casualties or damages were received.

    Tags:
    Almaty Accidents News
