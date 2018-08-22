6.3-magnitude quake jolts Venezuela, no victims reported

CARACAS. KAZINFORM - A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Venezuela's northeast coast on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua reports.

The Venezuelan Seismological Research Foundation (Funvisis) said the quake occurred at 5:31 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located 19 km southeast of Yaguaraparo, in Sucre state.

"No victims have been reported as yet," Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in a televised address, adding authorities were monitoring the situation to assess any damage.

"We are calling for the utmost calm and patience," Reverol said.

The quake was felt in surrounding states and the capital Caracas, where buildings were reportedly evacuated.