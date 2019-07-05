  • kz
    6.4-Magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California

    09:42, 05 July 2019
    SANTA MONICA. KAZINFORM - A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Southern California on Thursday and was felt across a large part of Los Angeles County, according to early reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS), EFE reports.

    The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10:33 am, was at a depth of 8.7 kilometers (5.4 miles) on the outskirts of Ridgecrest, a town located about 250 km (155 mi.) north of Los Angeles.

