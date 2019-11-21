6.4-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Thailand

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit a border area between northern Thailand and Laos on Thursday morning, with tremors felt in the Thai province of Nan bordering Laos, Xinhua reports.

Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department Somsak Khawsuwan said on TV that over 100 small and large tremors occurred in neighboring Laos since 11 p.m. local time on Nov. 20.

Somsak also said the major quake with a magnitude of 6.4 was recorded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, 3 km below the surface.

Local media reported that the 6.4-magnitude quake was strongly felt by people in Thailand's north and northeast and residents in Bangkok's highrise buildings.

Thai TV images showed collapsed roof from make-shift houses in Nan Province. A Border Patrol Police academy announced closure of the school on Thursday as a result of partially collapsed roofs and ceiling.

TV footage showed cracks on the wall of a 500-year-old temple hall in Nan Province. Meanwhile, broken glass was seen at a local bank.