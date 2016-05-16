  • kz
    6 415 people employed in Astana since year beginning

    15:58, 16 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Q1 2016, the employment authorities of Astana recorded the lowest unemployment level - 4.7%. According to the Employment, Labour and Social Protection Department, Astana leads in provision of its residents with jobs.

    "To date, Astana shows the lowest unemployment rate in Kazakhstan - 4.7%. The measures of the municipal administration are aimed at further reduction of these data. The capital city implements a comprehensive plan on employment of local population till 2016 which helps employ dismissed workers including target groups of population. Job fairs are organized also for disabled people," a statement from the Department reads.

    According to the document, 6 415 job places were created in Astana in Jan-Apr 2016. 4 900 people applied to the municipal employment centre, 2 246 of which found new jobs. 

    Statistics Astana News Society
