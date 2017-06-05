6.5M foreigners visited Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over six million foreigners visited Kazakhstan in 2016.

First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov talked about tourist inflow into Kazakhstan at the press conference at the Government on Monday.



He said according to the data of the National Security Committee 6,5 million tourists visited Kazakhstan last year.



"22 million passengers were transported by bus, railway and air in Kazakhstan in 2016. Passenger buses were the most popular type of transport in Kazakhstan last year," noted Dalenov.