6 builders injured as walls, ceiling of a building collapse in Shymkent
17:35, 21 November 2019
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Six builders sustained injuries when the walls and the ceiling of a building under construction collapsed in Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the local emergencies department.
The accident occurred at the building with a total area of 1,500 square meters in Karatau district of the city at 3:30 pm today. As a result of the accident, six builders were injured and hospitalized.
No victims were reported. All builders are citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan.