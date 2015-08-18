6 Chinese confirmed dead in Bangkok blast

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Six Chinese nationals, including two from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, had been confirmed dead in a Bangkok explosion Monday night, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said Tuesday.

Another 22 Chinese, including 17 from the Chinese mainland, two from Hong Kong and three from China's Taiwan, were receiving treatment in hospitals, the embassy said, adding more than 10 others, who sustained minor injuries, have been discharged from hospital, Xinhua reports. One Chinese remained missing in the blast, according to the embassy. The explosion, which rocked Erawan Shrine, a popular tourist destination in downtown Bangkok, at about 7 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Monday, has left 20 people dead and more than 100 others injured. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed on Tuesday to bring perpetrators of the deadly blast to justice.