6 dead, 14 injured after truck runs into NW China fair market

LANZHOU. KAZINFORM - Six people have been confirmed dead and 14 other injured, after a heavy-duty truck ran into a fair market on Monday in Minxian County, Dingxi City in northwest China's Gansu Province, Xinhua reports.

Sources with the local police said five of the injured suffered severe injuries.

The accident happened at 5: 45 a.m., when the driver identified as a villager in Xijiang Town in the county drove the runaway truck into the farm produce fair, causing the casualties.

The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. The driver is now under police custody, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

The provincial emergency management department has sent a work group to the place for the investigation.