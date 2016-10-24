6 die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Of 13 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning registered last week in Kazakhstan, six were fatal.

"Despite steady warning of the danger of gas leaks, we still register fatal cases. Six people died of carbon monoxide poisoning and 14 were hospitalized as a result of gas leaks last week," said Ruslan Imankulov, official spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry.



According to Imankulov, those who use furnace heating should constantly check and clean furnaces and ventilate their homes.



"Carbon monoxide has no color, no smell and no taste and that is why it is so dangerous," he added.