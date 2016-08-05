  • kz
    6 died in road accident on Almaty-Astana highway

    10:11, 05 August 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Six people were killed in a horrific road accident on the 32nd km of Almaty-Astana highway, Almaty region's police department said.

    According to the police, the accident occurred between Kaskelen and Zhambyl settlement, when Mitsubishi Galant and Toyota Corolla cars collided with each other. As a result, a driver and two passengers of Mitsubishi Galant died at the scene. A driver and two passengers of Toyota Corrola died too. One of the passengers of Toyota Corolla, born 1995, was taken to a hospital of Kaskelen town. A pre-trial-investigation of the accident has been launched.

    Road accidents Almaty region Accidents
