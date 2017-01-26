6 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Four adults and two children have been hospitalized after fire broke out at the five-storey residential complex in Pavlodar today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire reportedly started at 8 a.m. under the flight of stairs on the fifth floor. It was contained by 9:30 a.m. and extinguished in an hour.



Firefighters who arrived at the scene evacuated ten people, including three children, from the upper floors of the residential complex. The fire covered an area of 10 square meters.



Six people, including four children, sustained thermal burns and carbon monoxide poisoning.