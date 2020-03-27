6 in Almaty had close contact with woman who died from coronavirus

ALMATY. KAZINFOM Six people were traced in Almaty who had close contact with the 64-year-old woman from Akmola region who died from contracting coronavirus. All of them were isolated for further monitoring.

As earlier reported, the late woman visited Almaty and Shu on March 13-17.

Nine people who also had close contacts with the 64-year-old woman were found in Zhambyl region and put into quarantine. The woman stayed in the region during March 15-18.