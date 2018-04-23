6 Kazakh boxers propel into Youth Asian Boxing Championships quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six members of Kazakhstan's national team reached the quarterfinals of the ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan (49kg), Beibars Zheksen (56kg), Rakhat Seizhan (60kg) and Talgat Shaikenov (64kg) triumphed in their fights.



Yermakhan Zhakpekov (69kg) and Nurbek Oralbai (75kg) also reached the quarterfinals.



Talgat Syrymbetov (52kg) of Kazakhstan sadly lost in the last sixteen.