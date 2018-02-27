6 Kazakh-Chinese projects to be launched in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Minister for Investments and Development, Zhenis Kassymbek told about cooperation with other countries in the field of investment projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government session today, the Minister stressed that the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation provides for the implementation of 51 joint projects with a total worth of $27.7 billion, of which, according to him 4 have already been put into operation. Mr. Kassymbek added that currently, 11 projects are under construction, of which 6 are planned for commissioning already this year. The construction of another five projects with Chinese participation will also begin this year.

As for cooperation with Turkey, within the framework of the New Synergy program, which includes 26 projects, according to Kassymbek, only one has been implemented so far.

The Minister noted that two projects are scheduled to be completed this year. As for other 145 investment projects that were agreed upon during President Nazarbayev's foreign visits, it is planned to start the construction of 15 with a total worth of $1.6 billion and launch 23 projects worth $3 billion. The basic list, according to him, also includes individual initiatives of foreign companies who are willing to invest in Kazakhstan.