TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM The women’s judo team of Kazakhstan will vie for top honors at the 2021 Judo Grand Slam Tel Aviv, the Olympic.kz reports. it will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, between February 18 and February 20.

Galiya Tynbayeva (48 kg), Nursulu Yeraliyeva (52kg), Sevara Nishanbayeva (57 kg), Iolanta Berdibekova (63kg), Zere Bektasova (70 kg), Kamila Berlikash (+78kg) will represent there Kazakhstan.