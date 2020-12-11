6 Kazakh regions put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

On December 12, Turkestan region is to expect occasional fog as well as easterly wind, reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime. Turkestan city is also to brace for fog at times. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On the same day, Shymkent city is to see fog in places.

Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region here and there. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional fog is also in store for West Kazakhstan region. Fog is to coat Uralsk city here and there at night and in the morning on December 12. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On December 12, some areas of Mangistau region are to see fog. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Occasional fog as well as northeasterly wind, blowing 15-20mps here and there, in the morning and afternoon is also predicted for Kyzylorda region. Kyzylorda city is to brace for northeasterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, at daytime. Probability of storm is 90%.