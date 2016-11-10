  • kz
    6 kg baby born in Mangystau

    16:22, 10 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Mangystau perinatal center a 6,1kg baby girl was born on November 7. According to the doctors, such big babies have not been born in the last five years, Lada.kz wrote.

    37-year old woman from Munaily district now is the mother of six children. Other than the new-born she already has three sons and two daughters. All of her children were born big.

    "The previous babies' weight was 3,9 kg, 4 kg, 4,3kg, 4,9kg, 5,9kg. All were delivered naturally. Both the mother and her child are feeling well", deputy head of the regional perinatal center Roza Bagdanova said. 

