ALMATY. KAZINFORM 6 kids contracted coronavirus in Almaty, head of the public healthcare department of the city Tleukhan Abildayev said.

Children are kept at the infectious diseases hospitals to undergo treatment. The state of their health is satisfactory. They are expected to recover soon. Children who contracted coronavirus from their parents stay at hospital together.

As of today there are 343 people, including 11 children at provisional hospitals, 419 are self-isolated, and 7097 are at home quarantine in Almaty.