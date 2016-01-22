6 memos signed at investors meeting in N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Petropavlovsk has held the first meeting of the board of investors of North - Kazakhstan region.

The sitting has been attended by foreign guests from 9 countries including Australia, Italy and China.

Yerik Sultanov, head of the region, made a welcoming speech. He told the attendees about the investment attractiveness of the area. Today, North Kazakhstan is ready to provide investors with the conditions for processing crops, development of tourism, industry and use of natural resource.

"Thanks to the policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev the country pays special attention to attracting investments. Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for foreign investors. Our region is the agricultural region. In addition, it develops industry and commerce. Our region has a significant potential for subsoil use. At present North Kazakhstan region has 232 explored deposits," said Mr.Sultanov.

Last year, businessmen from different countries have invested in the economy of North Kazakhstan region about 154.5 billion tenge. The growth was 28.3%. At present we are working out the issue to attract investments of foreign companies to implement 12 projects. One of the promising areas of cooperation is the implementation of three joint projects with China. By 2018 Chinese investors plan to build a plant for deep processing of grain crops.







