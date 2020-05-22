6-month baby contracts coronavirus in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 24 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region today, Kazinform reports.

The cases were registered among the residents of Kegen, Iliy, Eskeldin, Aksu districts and the city of Taldykorgan. The oldest patient is 76 years old and the youngest is only 6 months.

All patients have been taken to the infectious units of the military hospital in Taldykorgan as well as regional hospitals in Karasai and Shelek districts.

143 close contacts have already been identified. They are undergoing health screening.

To date, 262 cases of the COVID-19 have been reported in Almaty region.