  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mongolia, total reaches 374

    18:24, 10 November 2020
    Photo: None
    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health has reported through its official social media page that 6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mongolia, MONTSAME reports.

    Thus, Mongolia now has 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 317 recoveries. Currently, 54 people are undergoing treatment at the National Center for Communicable Diseases, of which 44 are in mild, 9 are in serious and 1 is in critical health condition.

    Citizens are recommended to avoid crowded places, follow precautionary regimes and wear masks as the risk level is still high.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!