6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mongolia, total reaches 374

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health has reported through its official social media page that 6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mongolia, MONTSAME reports.

Thus, Mongolia now has 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 317 recoveries. Currently, 54 people are undergoing treatment at the National Center for Communicable Diseases, of which 44 are in mild, 9 are in serious and 1 is in critical health condition.

Citizens are recommended to avoid crowded places, follow precautionary regimes and wear masks as the risk level is still high.