6 new projects of mining and metallurgy complex to be launched in Kazakhstan in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 6 new projects of the mining and metallurgical complex will be launched in Kazakhstan in 2015, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told at the 6th International Mining and Metallurgy Congress in Astana.

"We have already implemented the State Program on Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development for 2010-2014. As a result, 60 new productions amounting to USD 2.5 bln have been opened in the mining and metallurgical complex, it also allowed to create more than 16 thousand permanent jobs. We plan to launch another six projects this year," he said.

B. Sagintayev emphasized that in order to continue the course of diversification of the economy, the President of Kazakhstan approved the state program on industrial-innovative development for 2015-2019.

"The main purposes of the program in the field of metallurgy are to expand the capacities of the existing productions, creation of new productions, basic metals, increase of the labour productivity, ensuring the infrastructure of innovation projects, stimulation of the demand on the domestic market and export. We work on increasing the investment attractiveness all the time. We have already introduced new incentives for investors, simplified mechanisms of contract signing, expanded the preferences list for investors and many others," B. Sagintayev noted.