ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Six people were injured in a road accident in Almaty city on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manas and Shevchenko streets. A Toyota Highlander vehicle, running a red light, rammed into a Nissan car. As a result, the Toyota vehicle capsized.

The Almaty police confirm that six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the car crash.