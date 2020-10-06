6 poultry farms to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani producers’ poultry supplies meet only 58% of the country’s poultry needs, Saparkhan Omarov, Agriculture Minister said during the Tuesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To fully suture the market with domestic poultry, the capacity-building measures are necessary. Thus, the country needs to produce 171 thousand tons of poultry to meet its total needs. According to the agriculture minister, this is totally possible to reach by 2023 through construction of new poultry farms as well as capacity-building measures in the existing farms.

According to him, the country spends around US177mln yearly on imported poultry.

The minister also said that 19 poultry farms with a total capacity of 285 thousand tons are to be put into operation, of which the commissioning of 6 farms making 70 thousand tons of poultry is scheduled for this year, and that of 13 – for 2021-23. The said investment projects are to cost an additional KZT147bn, of which KZT69bn through credit resources.