6 projects amounting to KZT 1.74 bln implemented in Almaty region within &#39;Nurly Zhol&#39;

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Six projects totaling KZT 1.74 bln have been implemented in Almaty region within the program on infrastructural development. Five of them are in Kapshagai town and one in Taldykorgan, head of the regional department of energy and housing utility Asset Kanagatov informed at the CCS briefing.

The projects were implemented thanks to the credits extended by "Kazakhstan Center for Modernization and Development of Housing Utility" JSC.

The work on reconstruction of 25.2 km of heating supply network and construction of a boiler house in Zarechny village in Kapshagai town is underway. As of today, 3 of 6 projects on reconstruction of heating supply networks in Kapshagai are completed.

In 2016, it is planned to begin implementation of 45 projects on drinking water and heating supply networks within "Nurly Zhol" Program.