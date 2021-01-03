6 regions on storm alert in Kazakhstan on Jan 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan on January 3, Kazinform reports citing the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for fog in places. Temperature is predicted to drop to -32-37 degrees Celsius, -42 degrees locally, at night. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Occasional fog and blizzard are forecast for West Kazakhstan region. Fog is to coat Uralsk city at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

A -32-37-degree Celsius frost, -42 in places, is to grip Karaganda region at night. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Northeasterly, easterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there is in store for Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city in the morning and afternoon on January 3. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Temperature is to fall to -35-40 degrees Celsius, -43 degrees locally, in Pavlodar region at night. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Occasional fog, blizzard, and 15-20mps easterly wind are in store for Turkestan region. Fog is blanket Shymkent city at times as well as Turkestan city at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 90-95%.