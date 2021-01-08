6 regions on storm alert in Kazakhstan on Jan 9
According to the National Met Office, on January 9, West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional fog, ice slick, and blizzard. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is also predicted.
Kostanay region is to see blizzard and fog in places. 15-20mps southerly wind is forecast as well.
Bad weather conditions of grade 2 are to linger in cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Ridder, village of Novaya Bukhtarma.
North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is also predicted in places.
Blizzard is to hit Akmola region locally in the afternoon of January 9. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is forecast as well.
Aktobe region is to see blizzard in places. Southerly wind blowing 18mps here and there at daytime is also expected.