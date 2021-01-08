6 regions on storm alert in Kazakhstan on Jan 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the National Met Office, on January 9, West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional fog, ice slick, and blizzard. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is also predicted.

Kostanay region is to see blizzard and fog in places. 15-20mps southerly wind is forecast as well.

Bad weather conditions of grade 2 are to linger in cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Ridder, village of Novaya Bukhtarma.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is also predicted in places.

Blizzard is to hit Akmola region locally in the afternoon of January 9. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is forecast as well.

Aktobe region is to see blizzard in places. Southerly wind blowing 18mps here and there at daytime is also expected.