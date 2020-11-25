6 schools quarantined for two weeks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6 schools are in quarantine for two weeks in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the education office, the city’s six schools have been closed for two-week quarantine since the start of the second academic quarter. Of note, school closures were not reported in the first academic year. Instead, only classes were quarantined.

Notably, the city’s Chief Medical Officer Zhanna Praliyeva signed the order introducing new restrictive and quarantine measures in Nur-Sultan from November 20, 2020.

Kazakhstan has reported 720 daily COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Nur-Sultan city.