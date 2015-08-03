6-year-old boy drowned in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people drowned in Akmola region at the last weekend, the Emergencies Department informs.

Thus, the first case was registered in Akylbay village of Burabay municipality. The rescuers found a corpse of a man, born 1966. Mustafa Aushev drowned in Maloye Chebachye Lake at 17:15 on August 1, 2015. On August 2, 2015 at 21:05 the rescuers pulled out the corpse of a young woman (Margarita Kazak, 1997), who had drowned in Chaglinka lake, Sadovoye village, while swimming. On the same day at 22:10 the residents of Karaotkel village of Tselinograd municipality withdrew the dead body of a 6-year-old boy from the Karasu river. Nursayat Ibragimov, the citizen of Astana, drowned there at 20:00.