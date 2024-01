EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM A six-year-old child fell from the second-floor window in Ekibastiz. The boy in a critical condition was rushed to the intensive care unit, deputy chief doctor of the city hospital Svetlana Podzorova said.

It is not the first case when children fell from the windows there since the beginning of the year. Doctors and rescuers urge parents to install window guards to prevent child from falling.