NUR-SULTAN-DOHA. KAZINFORM On May 30 a charter flight carrying Kazakhstanis permanently residing in Qatar left for Kazakhstan.

The repatriation flight was organized by the Kazakh Embassy, aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Qatar, Qatar Airways and Air Astana carriers. About 60 nationals of Kazakhstan returned home.

The Kazakh Embassy expressed its sincere gratitude to Qatar state bodies and Air Company for support rendered.