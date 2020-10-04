60 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 193 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the latest reports, 60 patients made full recoveries from the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan recorded 33,571 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 358 deaths caused by the disease and 27,450 recoveries from it.