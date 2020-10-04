  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    60 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus-like pneumonia

    13:14, 04 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 193 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the latest reports, 60 patients made full recoveries from the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan recorded 33,571 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 358 deaths caused by the disease and 27,450 recoveries from it.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!