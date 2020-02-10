  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    60 more test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

    13:11, 10 February 2020
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM More than 60 additional people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus, a government official said Monday.

    It means there are now more than 150 confirmed cases in Japan, including about 130 on the Diamond Princess in the city, south of Tokyo, Kyodo reports.

    The ship has been kept in quarantine after a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!