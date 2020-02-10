60 more test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM More than 60 additional people on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus, a government official said Monday.

It means there are now more than 150 confirmed cases in Japan, including about 130 on the Diamond Princess in the city, south of Tokyo, Kyodo reports.

The ship has been kept in quarantine after a passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong, was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.